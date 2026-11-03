Which regions of Uzbekistan are expecting precipitation today?

·6·Uzbekistan
Which regions of Uzbekistan are expecting precipitation today?

Uzhydromet has released the weather forecast for the country's regions for Tuesday, November 3. According to the forecast, the weather will be variable across most parts of the republic, with no precipitation expected. However, in some foothill and mountainous areas, there is a possibility of rain, and snow in high-altitude areas.

In Tashkent city, the weather will be variable. No precipitation is expected. The wind will blow from the east at a speed of 3–8 meters per second. Temperatures are forecast to be 8–10 degrees Celsius at night and 20–22 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the Republic of Karakalpakstan and the Khorezm region, the weather will also be variable, with no precipitation. The wind will blow from the east at 7–12 m/s. Temperatures will be around 3–8 degrees Celsius at night and 15–20 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the Bukhara and Navoi regions, variable weather will persist. No rain is expected. The easterly wind speed will be 7–12 m/s. Nighttime temperatures will be 7–12 degrees Celsius, and daytime temperatures will reach 18–23 degrees Celsius.

In the Tashkent, Syrdarya, Samarkand, and Jizzakh regions, variable weather is also expected. There is no probability of precipitation in these areas. The wind will blow from the east at 7–12 m/s. Temperatures will be 7–12 degrees Celsius at night and 18–23 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions, the weather will be variable throughout the day, with no precipitation expected. The wind will blow from the east at 7–12 m/s. Temperatures are expected to be 9–14 degrees Celsius at night and 20–25 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the Andijan, Namangan, and Fergana regions, variable weather will also be observed. There will be no precipitation. The wind will blow from the east at 5–10 m/s. Temperatures will be 7–12 degrees Celsius at night and 17–22 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the foothill and mountainous regions of the republic, the weather will be slightly different. It will be variable here, with rain possible in some places, and precipitation may turn into snow in high-altitude areas. Additionally, there is a possibility of fog in some areas. The wind will blow from the east at 7–12 m/s. Temperatures are forecast to be 2–7 degrees Celsius at night and 12–17 degrees Celsius during the day.

Uzhydrometweather forecastUzbekistan weather
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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