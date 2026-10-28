10 days of heavy rain expected in Uzbekistan at the beginning of November

With the arrival of the final month of autumn, weather conditions across Uzbekistan are expected to change drastically. According to preliminary forecasts from the Uzhydromet center, prolonged and heavy precipitation is expected in densely populated areas of the republic during the first ten days of November.

Forecasters warn that following the rainy days, which are expected to last for 10 days, cool and cold air currents will enter the country, leading to a significant drop in temperature.

Precipitation and cold currents: The expected weather outlook

The forecasted synoptic situation is characterized by the following key aspects:

Risk of prolonged precipitation: In the first ten days of November, heavy rains may mainly cover residential areas, large cities, and valley-oasis regions;

Sharp drop in temperature: As the rainy days pass, humid and cool atmospheric fronts will cause air temperatures to drop sharply, bringing the true cold breath of autumn;

Engineering and road infrastructure: During heavy rains, there is a possibility of water accumulation on streets and the risk of slippery conditions on highways.

Important recommendations for the public and drivers

Taking into account the sharp cooling of the weather and the intensification of precipitation, experts recommend taking the following precautions:

Prepare warm clothing: To prevent seasonal colds and various viral diseases, it is necessary to prepare autumn-winter warm clothing in advance;

Increase vigilance on the roads: Drivers are asked to maintain a safe distance in rain and fog conditions, not to exceed speed limits, and to check the windshield wipers and tires of their vehicles;

Prepare homes for heating: It is recommended to check the condition of heating systems, radiators, and boilers in advance.

Uzhydromet experts stated that they will continuously update precise daily information regarding the expected heavy rains and temperature drops.