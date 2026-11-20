On November 21–22, warm autumn weather will persist across most of Uzbekistan. In some regions, daytime temperatures may rise to 25–28 degrees. However, the weekend will not be the same everywhere: there is a possibility of rain in some places, and rain and snow in the mountains.

According to Uzhydromet, variable cloudiness is expected across the republic on Saturday and Sunday. Although no precipitation is expected in most regions, short-term rain may occur in some areas.

Daytime temperatures will range between 13 and 28 degrees depending on the region. Therefore, those planning trips or outings this weekend should take the weather forecast for their specific area into account.

Which regions might see rain?

On Saturday, November 21, there is a chance of short-term rain in some parts of the Samarkand and Kashkadarya regions. Precipitation is also possible in some areas of the Bukhara and Navoi regions.

On Sunday, November 22, the possibility of rain remains in some northern parts of the country.

In the mountainous regions of the republic, there will be intermittent precipitation over the weekend. Rain and snow are possible in these areas.

What will the temperatures be like in the regions?

The following temperature indicators are expected by region on November 21–22:

Tashkent, Samarkand, Jizzakh, and Syrdarya regions: 17–22 degrees during the day on November 21, and 20–25 degrees on November 22.

Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions: 18–23 degrees on Saturday, and 23–28 degrees on Sunday.

Bukhara and Navoi regions: 17–22 degrees on Saturday, and 22–27 degrees on Sunday.

Karakalpakstan and Khorezm: 13–18 degrees during the day.

Andijan, Namangan, and Fergana regions: 13–18 degrees during the day.

Mountainous regions: 12–17 degrees during the day.

Nighttime temperatures will vary by region. It is expected to be 2–7 degrees in some regions, and 9–15 degrees in central and southern areas.

No rain expected in Tashkent this weekend

In the capital, variable cloudiness and mostly dry weather are expected on November 21–22.

The air temperature will be 17–22 degrees during the day on Saturday, and 20–25 degrees on Sunday. Nighttime temperatures will be around 9–14 degrees.

The wind will blow from the east at a speed of 7–12 meters per second. In some places, it may strengthen to 13–18 meters per second.

Wind to strengthen, dust storms and fog possible

Over the weekend, an easterly wind will blow across the republic. Its speed will generally be 7–12 meters per second, but it may strengthen to 13–18 meters per second in some regions.

In some parts of the Bukhara, Navoi, Tashkent, Samarkand, Jizzakh, Syrdarya, Kashkadarya, and Surkhandarya regions, there is a possibility of dust storms caused by the wind. Fog may also occur in some areas.

In conclusion, relatively warm weather without precipitation will prevail in most parts of Uzbekistan on November 21–22. Especially in the southern regions, temperatures may rise to 28 degrees. However, the possibility of rain and snow in mountainous areas and strengthening winds in some regions should also be taken into account.