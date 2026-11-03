Temperatures to drop in November: Snowfall possible in Uzbekistan

According to the Uzhydromet forecast, the first days of November in Uzbekistan will be relatively warm. Subsequently, air temperatures are expected to gradually drop, marking the beginning of cooler autumn days. In some regions, monthly temperatures may be 1–1.5 degrees above the norm.

Warm weather will persist across the republic at the beginning of the month. After the first ten days, a drop in temperature is forecast.

Throughout November, rainy days may be observed in various parts of the country. In some areas where temperatures drop sufficiently, there is also a possibility of rain turning into snow.

Precipitation levels will vary by region. In some places, rainfall is expected to be below average, while in other areas, it is expected to be around the long-term average.

In general, November may see warm weather initially, followed by cooler and wetter conditions. However, there is no precise forecast yet regarding whether snowfall will occur in all regions or on specific dates. Therefore, it is recommended to monitor updated weather information.