Uzbekistan's cotton harvest exceeds 4.6 million tons: Regions that fulfilled the plan and those lagging behind

In Uzbekistan, the target for this year's cotton harvesting season was successfully met ahead of schedule and with a surplus. According to the data provided by the Ministry of Agriculture, as of October 22, the nationwide cotton harvesting plan reached 102.9%, with a total of over 4.6 million tons of "white gold" accepted.

Anaysis shows that while annual contractual obligations have been fulfilled by over 100% in most parts of the country, the pace remains slow in some regions.

Frontrunners: Jizzakh is the absolute leader, Syrdarya and Khorezm in the top three

In terms of percentage-based plan execution by region, the following provinces took the lead:

Jizzakh region: 111.9% (389,563 tons) — the highest result nationwide;

Syrdarya region: 109.3% (426,085 tons);

Khorezm region: 109% (394,595 tons);

Tashkent region: 108.1% (303,658 tons);

Namangan region: 107.5% (273,558 tons);

Surkhandarya region: 107.4% (351,225 tons);

Bukhara region: 106% (468,547 tons);

Republic of Karakalpakstan: 104.6% (374,536 tons);

Andijan region: 102.8% (321,661 tons);

Navoi region: 100.5% (129,117 tons).

Regions that have not yet fully fulfilled the plan

Despite the overall national plan being fulfilled, three regions have not yet reached the 100% mark:

Fergana region: 97.4% (361,789 tons);

Kashkadarya region: 94.8% (the largest indicator in terms of total harvest volume — 582,361 tons);

Samarkand region: 81.4% (252,724 tons) — the lowest indicator in the country.

Factors influencing the results

Officials explained that such discrepancies in harvesting results are related to the size of sown areas, soil and climatic conditions, water supply, and the specific nature of agrotechnical measures in the regions, and should not be considered solely as a direct criterion for evaluating work efficiency. Measures are currently being taken to accelerate harvesting operations in the lagging regions.