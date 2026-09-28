Weather to change drastically in Uzbekistan mid-week: Rain and snow in high mountains!

·5·Uzbekistan
Weather to change drastically in Uzbekistan mid-week: Rain and snow in high mountains!

Humid and cool air masses are expected to enter the territory of Uzbekistan mid-week. According to prompt forecasts by forecasters, there is a high probability of rain in some places across most regions of our republic on September 30 and October 1. These precipitations will bypass only the northern regions — the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region. In particular, it is warned that precipitation may become intense and increase significantly in the foothill and mountainous areas of the republic, while autumn rains in high-mountain ranges may turn into the season's first snowfall.

"Precipitation on September 30, snow in the mountains, and the dry north": 5 main points of the weather

The most important official information regarding the meteorological changes expected across the republic:

  • Precipitation days set: Rain is expected in most parts of the country on September 30 and October 1;

  • Northern regions unaffected: The weather will remain clear and dry without precipitation in the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region;

  • Heavy precipitation in foothills and mountains: Intense and heavy rains will be observed on mountain slopes following the collision of humid air currents;

  • Possibility of first snow in high mountains: Due to a sharp drop in temperature, rain is forecast to turn into snow on high peaks;

  • A noticeable breath of autumn: This rainy air flow will lead to a drop in daytime temperatures and cooler weather across the republic.

Expected weather landscape across regions of Uzbekistan mid-week

Classification of weather indicators on September 30 – October 1:

Regions and zones

Expected weather conditions

Type and probability of precipitation

Temperature and safety level

Main regions of the republic

Cloudy, occasional precipitation

Rain in some places

Air temperature will cool down, slippery roads

Karakalpakstan and Khorezm

Dry and without precipitation

No precipitation expected

Stable warm and dry autumn weather

Foothill areas

Dense cloud cover, intense flow

Heavy and intense rains

Probability of mudflows and flood hazards

High-mountain ranges

Sharply cold and humid air

Rain turning into snow

Snowfall, reduced visibility

Meteorology and safety expertise: Why is vigilance necessary in mountainous areas?

Analytical conclusions of specialists, hydrometeorologists, and emergency service representatives:

  • "Autumn cyclone and temperature inversion in the mountains": The cool front entering from the west and north cools down sharply the higher it ascends; this causes the air temperature on mountain peaks to drop below 0 degrees, turning the falling rain into snow rapidly;

  • Danger on mountain roads: The intense fall of precipitation in foothill areas limits visibility on mountain passes and causes roads to become slippery; therefore, drivers traveling through the Kamchik pass and other mountain roads are required to pay special attention to car tires and technical conditions;

  • Agriculture and farming: Mid-week precipitation requires taking prompt measures in autumn harvesting and storing open-field products, as well as efficiently allocating days before precipitation during cotton harvesting.

Is the breath of autumn and temperature drop noticeable in your region? Have you prepared your car and daily plans for the expected snow and rainy days in the mountains? Leave your personal observations and thoughts in the comments and share this important analysis to warn your loved ones about the weather change!

September 30Republic of KarakalpakstanFoothillsMeteorology
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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