What will change in Uzbekistan starting from October 1?

Starting from October 1, a number of new procedures and rules will come into force in various spheres of life in Uzbekistan. In particular, bus and metro tariffs will change in Tashkent, and certain categories of citizens will be provided with free or preferential tickets for intercity transport.

Additionally, a two-month "Cleanliness and Tidiness" campaign will kick off nationwide, and new subsidies and loans will be allocated to the meat and electrical engineering sectors. New opportunities will also emerge in the pension and social protection system. Measures aimed at supporting education, entrepreneurship, and population employment will come into force in certain regions as well.

The "Cleanliness and Tidiness" two-month campaign begins nationwide

Starting October 1, 2026, a special two-month "Cleanliness and Tidiness" campaign will be held across Uzbekistan. In its initial stage, the locations of green areas will be identified, and land plots will be prepared for planting saplings. At the same time, work will be carried out to build up reserves of saplings and bushes.

The sapling planting season will begin on different dates depending on the climatic conditions of the regions. Specifically, planting will start on November 1 in Karakalpakstan and Khorezm, and on November 5 in Bukhara and Navoi.

In Andijan, Jizzakh, Samarkand, Syrdarya, Namangan, Tashkent, and Fergana regions, as well as the city of Tashkent, the season will begin on November 10. In Surkhandarya and Kashkadarya, sapling planting work will be launched on November 20.

Furthermore, starting January 1, 2027, within the framework of the "Green Neighborhood" project, the "Neighborhood Greening" package will be introduced. Within its framework, forestry mentors will be assigned to neighborhoods.

Bus and metro fares in Tashkent to be 2,500 soms

Starting October 1, the public transport fare paid via card in the capital will be increased from 1,700 soms to 2,500 soms. The cash payment tariff will remain unchanged at 3,000 soms.

If a passenger using a transport card transfers from one bus to another within an hour, they will pay 1,500 soms for the second trip. No additional fares will be charged on the third and fourth buses.

As for the metro, within the one-hour tariff framework, it can only be used once.

The daily bus tariff is set at 11,500 soms, and the 30-day tariff at 250 thousand soms. The daily metro usage tariff is 13,500 soms, and the monthly tariff amounts to 345 thousand soms.

A women-only carriage to appear on the Almaty—Tashkent train

Starting October 1, a separate carriage for women will be launched for the first time on the international Almaty—Tashkent train route.

Tickets for this carriage will be sold exclusively to women. Passengers will be served by female attendants.

At the same time, boys under the age of 7 accompanied by adults will also be allowed to travel in this carriage.

Tickets can be purchased at railway ticket offices or via the bilet.railways.kz website.

Certain citizens to receive privileges in intercity transport

Starting October 1, new privileges in intercity transport will apply to war disabled persons and participants, persons equated to them, as well as citizens who contracted radiation sickness as a result of the Chernobyl NPP accident.

They will be provided with free or 50 percent discounted tickets on air, rail, and intercity bus transport.

Only an ID card or biometric passport is required to issue a preferential ticket.

Starting January 1, 2027, an opportunity will also be created to purchase these tickets via the "Baraka" mobile application of the "Social Card".

7 percent loans for those opening private kindergartens in Karakalpakstan

Preferential loans will be allocated to entrepreneurs intending to open private preschool educational organizations in Karakalpakstan.

The loan is issued for a term of 15 years, including a 5-year grace period, at an annual rate of 7 percent.

In other regions of the country, the loan interest rate will be set from 7 percent to 15 percent depending on how far the region is located from the center.

Subsidies to be granted for the import of chilled beef and mutton

Starting October 1, 2026, business entities will be allocated a subsidy of 2,500 soms for each kilogram of imported chilled beef and mutton.

This support mechanism is scheduled to be in effect until June 1, 2027.

In addition, a subsidy of 500 thousand soms will be allocated for each ton of raw cotton for the 2026 harvest. Cotton-textile clusters that have grown cotton on land plots assigned to them will be given a subsidy of 1.5 million soms per hectare.

Certain vehicles restricted in the historical area of Bukhara

Starting October 1, restrictions on the use of electric scooters, electric skateboards, mopeds, quadricycles, and go-karts will be introduced in the historical part of Bukhara city.

In addition, movement on horses and camels will also be restricted in this area.

The new procedure covers the area from the Ark Citadel to the Po-i-Kalyan ensemble, via Hakikat street to the Lyabi-Khauz ensemble.

The decision was adopted to ensure the safety of tourists and pedestrians, as well as to prevent incidents related to injuries.

Opportunity to pay social tax for non-working family members to appear

Starting October 1, if persons working on the basis of civil law contracts pay social tax in the amount established for self-employed persons, a one-year work experience will be automatically calculated for them.

Starting January 1, 2027, citizens with official income will have the right to voluntarily pay social tax every month to build up work experience for their non-working family members.

For this purpose, social tax can be paid monthly in the amount of 163,200 soms, which is 12 percent of the minimum wage.

Loans of up to $5 million to be allocated to electrical engineering enterprises

Starting October 1, in order to increase the working capital of enterprises operating in the electrical engineering industry, the provision of loans of up to $5 million through commercial banks will be launched.

Loans are allocated for a term of up to two years, with a three-month grace period and an annual interest rate of 6 percent.

State guarantees will also be provided for up to 50 percent of the loan. However, the guarantee amount must not exceed the equivalent of 20 billion soms.

A number of privileges are also established for anchor investors who invest at least $50 million in the electrical engineering, electronics, and robotics sectors.

In particular, they will be exempt from land, property, and income taxes for a period of 10 years.

Enterprises dealing with hazardous waste to switch to a new reporting procedure

Starting October 1, enterprises generating hazardous waste will formulate year-end statistical reports and submit them to the regional departments of the Waste Management and Circular Economy Development Agency.

In addition, enterprises must enter information into the agency's information system at the end of each quarter, no later than the 20th date of the following month, regarding annual plan indicators, the volume of waste generated, and their subsequent movement.

In Uzbekistan, the goal has been set to bring the recycling rate of hazardous industrial waste to 20 percent by 2030.

Needs of children with disabilities to be studied in Khorezm and Navoi

Starting October 1, a pilot project for the early and comprehensive assessment of the needs of children with special educational needs will be launched in Khorezm and Navoi regions.

Social workers will also participate in the assessment process.

Starting from the 2026/27 academic year, it is planned to organize the educational process in special schools on the basis of a curriculum drawn up taking into account the individual needs and capabilities of each child.

Providing children with disabilities with assistive devices on a voucher basis is envisaged to begin starting from 2027.

Privilege for enterprises employing members of needy families

Starting October 1, enterprises that hire a member of a needy family in rural districts will pay social tax at the rate of 2 percent for this employee.

This mechanism is aimed at providing employment to the population, reducing poverty, and creating a permanent source of income for families.

Business registration process to begin from October 15

In Uzbekistan, business registration will be held from October 15 to November 30. The registration process will be carried out as of October 1, 2026 in the territory of the country.

Furthermore, it is planned to form a statistical register of the population based on the results of the population and agricultural census by the end of 2027.

Based on this data, the practice of calculating the population size and regularly publishing it will also be introduced.