Electronic documents equated to paper documents in Uzbekistan

In Uzbekistan, certain electronic documents available in the "Ijtimoiy karta" (Social Card) app and on the my.gov.uz portal have been granted equal legal force with original paper documents. This rule applies to passports, ID cards, birth and marriage certificates, as well as student IDs.

Now, these electronic documents can be presented within the scope of designated services at banks, notary offices, and during check-in procedures for domestic flights.

However, the procedure for using electronic documents does not apply equally to all situations. It is valid only within the framework of established services.