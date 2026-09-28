Reconnection to electricity and gas is now free: Presidential decree issued!

·46·Uzbekistan
Reconnection to electricity and gas is now free: Presidential decree issued!

Important reliefs have been introduced in the utility payments system in Uzbekistan to socio-economically support the population and business entities. In accordance with the new presidential decree, penalty-like additional payments established for reconnecting consumers who were temporarily disconnected from the electricity or natural gas networks due to debt have been officially canceled.

Previously, a fee of 2 times the basic calculation amount (BCA) was collected from the population, and 10 times from entrepreneurs and legal entities for reconnection — now such a payment will no longer be required. In addition, completely new, convenient payment mechanisms and preferential procedures were approved for "model consumers" who pay their bills on time, as well as greenhouse farms operating during the autumn-winter season.

"Penalty payments canceled and new benefits": 5 main points of the Decree

The most important official indicators of the new rules and changes in the utilities sector include:

  • Reconnection fee completely canceled: The reconnection fee will not be charged from the population (2 times the BCA) and organizations (10 times the BCA) disconnected from the network due to debt;

  • "Model consumer" status: A special simplified payment system has been created for citizens who have no debt and have installed "smart" meters;

  • 15 percent installment payment opportunity: Model consumers can pay only a 15 percent advance payment by the beginning of the month and pay the remaining debt throughout the month;

  • Not considered a violation: If model consumers experience a disconnection from the network due to debt, this will not be considered an intentional violation of the rules;

  • Seasonal relief for greenhouses: In October–March, greenhouses without debt will operate on the basis of a 50 percent prepayment for gas, and pay the remaining 50 percent at the end of the month.

Comparison of old and new regulations in utility services

Classification of reliefs and payment terms introduced by the decree:

Category of consumers

Previously applicable requirements

Benefits introduced by the new decree

Population (Household consumers)

Payment in the amount of 2 times the BCA for reconnection to the network

Reconnection is completely FREE (no fee charged)

Legal entities and business

Payment in the amount of 10 times the BCA for reconnection to the network

Reconnection fee canceled

"Model consumers"

A full 100 percent advance payment was required

Only 15% payment at the beginning of the month, paying the rest in installments during the month

Greenhouses (October–March)

A full 100% advance payment obligation was imposed

50% prepayment, the remaining part is paid by the end of the month

Greenhouses (Subsequent months)

Standard payment procedure applies

Continues the 100% prepayment system if there was no debt in the previous month

Social and economic expertise: Why this decree relieves citizens and business from a heavy burden?

Conclusions of economists, lawyers, and energy sector experts:

  • "Removal of the financial penalty burden": Even when consumers paid off their debt, they were forced to pay extra money for reconnection; this worsened the financial situation of socially vulnerable families and small businesses — the cancellation of the payment protects the pockets of the population from unjustified expenses;

  • Encouraging disciplined payers: The institute of "model consumers" brings discipline to the utility sector; the population will be interested in staying debt-free on time and installing modern meters, while the 15 percent prepayment softens the burden on the family budget;

  • Agriculture and food security: The 50 percent payment benefit for greenhouses during the autumn-winter season will prevent a sharp rise in the prices of agricultural products and vegetables in local markets and ensure the preservation of working capital for producers.

How do you think the cancellation of additional fees for reconnection to the electricity and gas network and the opportunity for installment payments given to model consumers will affect your family budget and utility payment culture? Are you satisfied with the new rules? Leave your personal opinions in the comments and share this analysis of good news, important for all our compatriots, with your loved ones!

New presidential decreemodel consumersutility paymentsElectricity
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

A system of compensation for power outages is being introduced in Uzbekistan!A system of compensation for power outages is being introduced in Uzbekistan!26 September 07:49Gas Theft Worth 5.3 Billion Sum Detected in ChustGas Theft Worth 5.3 Billion Sum Detected in Chust5 June 15:53Over 1.3 billion soums worth of natural gas theft uncovered in TashkentOver 1.3 billion soums worth of natural gas theft uncovered in Tashkent8 July 11:11Starting October 1, the fare in Tashkent will be 2,500 somsStarting October 1, the fare in Tashkent will be 2,500 somsToday 08:09In Kashkadarya, a convict who escaped and went home tried to flee the colony againIn Kashkadarya, a convict who escaped and went home tried to flee the colony againYesterday 18:14Saida Mirziyoyeva's historic speech at the UN high rostrum in the spotlight of the world (video)Saida Mirziyoyeva's historic speech at the UN high rostrum in the spotlight of the world (video)Yesterday 08:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?
How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?
Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issued
Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issued
McDonald's is entering Uzbekistan: First restaurant to open in Tashkent
McDonald's is entering Uzbekistan: First restaurant to open in Tashkent