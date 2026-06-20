Driver in India dumps stones on road to escape police

A truck driver in India committed a dangerous act while attempting to escape traffic police. Reportedly, he drove into the opposite lane and intentionally dumped stones from his vehicle to distract those chasing him.

As a result, the road was temporarily closed and traffic was disrupted. Police officers arriving at the scene were forced to clear the road using safety belts. This led to the creation of a traffic jam.

The incident sparked widespread discussion on social networks, with many describing such behavior as extremely dangerous and irresponsible. Search efforts are currently underway to identify and apprehend the fugitive driver.