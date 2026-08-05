Orcas Show Terrifying Hunting Method Caught on Camera for the First Time

·1.4K·World
Orcas Show Terrifying Hunting Method Caught on Camera for the First Time

Orcas have amazed scientists once again. During observations in the Gulf of California, they were filmed for the first time breaking apart and feeding on a giant ocean sunfish using a unique method.

Researchers recorded two separate incidents in which one orca held a dead ocean sunfish while another approached at high speed and smashed into it, breaking it apart with a powerful удар. The fish split into small pieces, making it easier for young orcas to eat.

Experts believe this behavior may help feed young orcas or teach them hunting skills. At the same time, some scientists view it as rare behavior demonstrating the orcas’ high intelligence and cooperation.

The observation has sparked great interest in the scientific community. The study’s authors emphasized that this hunting technique had never before been documented in such detail. It could further expand our understanding of marine predators’ behavior.

Gulf of California
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