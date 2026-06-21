Trump speaks on Hormuz Strait transit fees

US President Donald Trump issued a statement regarding shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

He stated that no tariffs for passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be introduced during the period of truce between the US and Iran and the 60-day negotiation process.

However, Trump emphasized that if a final agreement is not reached, transit fees could be established solely by the US and for Washington's interests.

According to him, such payments would be aimed at covering US expenses for ensuring security in the region.

Previously, it was reported that the US and Iran signed a memorandum to stop military conflict and reach a final agreement within 60 days.