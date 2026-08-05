Tinder expands live events to retain young audiences

·37·Technology
Tinder expands live events to retain young audiences

As younger generations have gradually moved away from instant-dating apps in recent years and sought real-life interaction, Tinder has begun rolling out its live events in dozens of new cities. According to ixbt.com, the changes became known after the company’s second-quarter financial report. After Tinder owner Match Group announced a decline in core revenue, the company’s shares fell by more than 10 percent in after-hours trading. TechCrunch.com reports .

Nevertheless, management is not abandoning its efforts to revive Tinder’s performance. Match Group CEO Spencer Raskoff noted that monthly active users declined by 7 percent in the second quarter, a slightly better result than the 8 percent drop recorded in the previous quarter. He also expressed hope that growth in the app’s daily active users would soon return to positive momentum. Notably, the app has not recorded positive user growth for more than three years.

Is the era of online dating coming to an end?

Match Group, which also owns other dating platforms such as Hinge, OKCupid and PlentyofFish, is preparing for a future in which digital dating may lose its importance. According to numerous analytical reports, members of Gen Z are moving away from screens and favoring real-life communication and live experiences. The company’s internal statistics fully support this trend.

Speaking with analysts, Spencer Raskoff said that nearly half of single users aged 18 to 29 want to meet potential partners and share experiences at real-life events. However, for a generation that grew up online, transitioning to offline interaction still presents certain challenges. That is why the company is focusing particularly on social formats that allow users to communicate in person in a relaxed environment without excessive pressure.

New event formats and prospects

Launched in Los Angeles in March this year, the live-events program operates through a dedicated “Events” section in the Tinder app. The section offers users local meetups at bowling alleys, music nights, pottery classes and other interesting venues. According to the company, 71 percent of active users aged 18–24 living in L.A. have used the services of this new section.

This figure shows that demand for real-life meetings is extremely high among young users. Since March, more than 60 such events have been organized through the platform. The expanding strategy is expected to cover dozens of new cities in the coming months and bring a major shift to the digital dating industry.

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