Ange-Yoan Bonny Called the Match Against Milan an Important Test

In a friendly derby in Perth, Australia, Inter and Milan drew 1–1. After the match, Nerazzurri striker Ange-Yoan Bonny shared his thoughts on the game in an interview with Inter TV. According to Goal.com, the talented 2003-born player positively assessed the team’s performance at the final whistle. Goal.com reported it.

The striker, who came on in the final 20 minutes, stressed that the team was continuing its preseason preparations through hard work. In his words, the team played well, and he was pleased that the season had resumed. Bonny emphasized that preparing through matches of this level was extremely important ahead of the new season.

The Derby Was a Good Opportunity Ahead of Future Tests

The clash in Perth gave not only the fans but also the coaching staff an opportunity to assess the players’ current condition. Bonny viewed the match as a foundation for future competitive fixtures. In the striker’s opinion, the team passed a good test against a strong opponent, and the sides will meet again during the championship.

The young footballer, who was born in Côte d’Ivoire, also discussed the potential of the young players involved in training. He said the young talents possessed important qualities, were eager to show their full potential and aimed to perform at a high level by learning from their more experienced teammates.