Belgium grants one-day visas to Taliban representatives

Belgium has granted one-day visas to five representatives of the Taliban movement. This was announced by the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is noted that the visas are valid only within Belgian territory and for one day.

The Taliban representatives will participate in a European Union meeting in Brussels on issues of migration and the deportation of Afghan citizens to their homeland.

For security reasons, the date of their visit has not been officially disclosed. However, some sources indicate that the visas were granted for June 23.

The meeting is expected to discuss the return of Afghan citizens who do not have the right to legal residence in Europe and are assessed as a threat to security.