In the fierce rivalry between two of Spanish football’s biggest enemies—Barcelona and Real Madrid—the Catalans have secured an unexpected and sensational victory. According to Goal.com, Rodri, one of the world’s best defensive midfielders, is close to continuing his career in Barcelona rather than Madrid. The transfer is expected to become one of the most high-profile deals in recent years and could dramatically alter the balance of power in La Liga. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

It has emerged that the Spanish giants had recently been the leading contenders to sign the footballer. In particular, the Spain international’s assured performances for the national team and his recent achievements had further increased the Madrid club’s interest in him. However, Barcelona’s hierarchy has radically changed the situation in recent days, managing to snatch the player from under their rivals’ noses.

Contract Terms and Financial Details

The approaching end of Rodri’s current contract with Manchester City has played a crucial role in the potential transfer. With just one season remaining on the player’s deal with the English club, his transfer fee is being valued significantly below his market value. This has presented the Catalan club with a rare opportunity that cannot be missed.

Manchester City’s management is currently continuing its efforts to keep the midfielder at the club and extend his contract. Nevertheless, according to the latest reports, the English club is prepared to consider an offer of more than £60 million ($81 million) to avoid losing the player for free next season.

The Balance of Power in La Liga

Rodri’s choice of Barcelona came as a major surprise to the football community. Most experts had expected him to join Real Madrid. Following separate negotiations, the Catalans have won the transfer race and are close to strengthening their squad with a world-class star.

Although no official announcement has been made yet, the agreement is reportedly entering its final stages. The move is certain to influence the title race in the Spanish league. This development clearly shows that the rivalry between the two giants will continue intensely not only on the pitch but also in the transfer market.