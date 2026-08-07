Why Did Real Madrid Abandon the Rodri Transfer? All the Details

·229·Sport
Why Did Real Madrid Abandon the Rodri Transfer? All the Details

One of the most high-profile transfer battles of the summer continues in the European football market. Barcelona Manchester City» have no intention of giving up on 30-year-old midfielder Rodri despite their first offer being rejected.

According to insider and journalist Ben Jacobs, the Catalan club will soon return to the Citizens with an improved offer.

€45 million rejected: «Manchester City» are demanding how much?

According to sources, Barcelona initially offered €45 million for the experienced Spanish midfielder. However, «Manchester City» considered the amount insufficient and immediately rejected the offer.

The Manchester club value their star at least €75 million . Despite this demand, Barcelona remain confident of completing the transfer and are maintaining their optimism.

Important detail: Rodri has already reached a full agreement with Barcelona on the terms of his personal contract.

Why did Real Madrid abandon the transfer?

According to the prestigious Spanish newspaper Marca , Real Madrid have almost withdrawn from the race for Rodri. The Madrid club never submitted an official offer to Manchester City.

Although the club held talks with the player’s representatives, Rodri himself believed that Barcelona’s style of play and team atmosphere suited him better.

For this reason, Real Madrid’s management do not view the failed transfer as a tragedy. The newspaper claims that the Madrid club have almost finished assembling their squad and would return to the transfer market only in the event of an unexpected emergency.

The decisive stage

No official agreement regarding Rodri’s future has been announced yet. However, Barcelona intend to use every opportunity to sign the Spanish midfielder before the summer transfer window closes.

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Real MadridBarcelonaManchester CityRodriMarca
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