HercShirt V5.0 T-Shirt That Can Be Worn for a Month Without Washing Unveiled

·218·World
HercShirt V5.0 T-Shirt That Can Be Worn for a Month Without Washing Unveiled

According to the manufacturers, the HercShirt V5.0 Max T-shirt can be worn for at least 30 days without washing. It reportedly does not develop an unpleasant odor even during sports activities and long trips.

To achieve this effect, seven special odor-fighting elements were added to the T-shirt fabric. They include copper, silver, zinc, gold and volcanic ash. The remaining two components are considered a trade secret by the company. According to the manufacturer, copper and silver kill bacteria that cause unpleasant odors, zinc neutralizes compounds produced by sweating, and volcanic ash absorbs moisture and external odors, including smoke.

The company said it spent nearly 10 years developing the T-shirt. During this period, five different versions were created, and feedback from more than 10,000 customers in over 100 countries was taken into account. One customer reportedly wore one of the earlier models for nearly 100 days without experiencing any odor-related problems.

A side-by-side comparison of two black T-shirts, one crumpled and one laid flat.

At the same time, the manufacturers emphasized that the T-shirt can still collect dust or become stained, so it should nevertheless be washed periodically in a regular washing machine.

The HercShirt V5.0 Max costs $80, while simpler models start at $40. The crowdfunding campaign has raised more than $274,000 so far. Delivery of the T-shirts is scheduled to begin in November.

HercShirt V5.0 Max
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