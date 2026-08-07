Reports that Spanish midfielder Rodri is close to continuing his career at Barcelona have sparked heated debate in the football world. Earlier, the press reported that the “Royal Club” had reacted calmly to the player’s decision and respected it. However, new details cited by Sport completely refute those claims, pointing to serious discontent and anger within Real Madrid’s leadership. Goal.com reports on this.

Initial reports, published with reference to Foot Mercato and AS, claimed that Real Madrid understood Rodri’s choice and wished him success in the future. In reality, Florentino Pérez and the team’s head coach are said to be furious about the situation. The club president is reportedly deeply disappointed that a transfer considered nearly complete has collapsed.

Leadership and Pérez Left Disappointed

It has emerged that Florentino Pérez had not initially planned to sign the midfielder. However, Rodri’s outstanding performances at the World Cup and the determined efforts of the club’s trusted representatives, José Ángel Sánchez and Juni Calafat, changed the president’s mind and led him to approve the transfer.

Sánchez and Calafat assured the leadership that an agreement had been reached with the player and that everything would end positively. Nevertheless, the situation changed dramatically at the final stage, and Rodri stepped up negotiations with Barcelona. This created deep confusion within the Madrid club’s management.

Presidential Race and the Coach’s Reaction

The situation became even more tense after Rodri’s name was mentioned among the plans of Enrique Riquelme, a candidate in the Real Madrid presidential elections. This provoked strong opposition from Florentino Pérez, who had initially even tried to reject the player’s candidacy.

Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho was also said to be furious after the transfer fell through. The coach and the club’s leadership cannot accept their main rival gaining such an advantage or seeing their plans fail. Madrid are now being forced to reconsider their strategy for the summer transfer window.