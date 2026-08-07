Thai Taxi Driver’s Humanity Amazes Many

In Thailand, a taxi driver refused to accept a fare from a Russian woman passenger. His decision was prompted by the horrific murder of Russian siblings that recently took place in the country.

The driver took the woman to her destination completely free of charge, expressed his sympathy, and said he deeply regretted the tragedy. His act of kindness sparked widespread discussion on social media.

It was previously reported that 22-year-old Diana Nazimova and her 17-year-old brother, Roman Nazimov, went missing on July 26. It was soon established that they had been killed by two local criminals seeking to steal their motorcycle. Law enforcement officers arrested the suspects and reported that they had confessed to the crime.

Following the tragedy, Thailand’s prime minister officially apologized to foreign tourists and stressed that necessary measures would be taken to strengthen tourist safety in the country.