Horrific Details: 14-Year-Old Teen Opens Fire at School in Thailand

·105·World
Horrific Details: 14-Year-Old Teen Opens Fire at School in Thailand

A shooting carried out by a 9th-grade student at the prestigious Thepsirin School in Nonthaburi Province, Thailand, resulted in massive casualties and victims. Before coming to school, the teenager also killed his grandparents at his home.

According to investigative reports, the total number of people killed in the tragedy is between 8 and 9. Another 15 people sustained injuries of varying severity.

How did the tragedy happen?

The incident occurred around 10:00 AM local time (08:00 Tashkent time) at the Thepsirin School located in the Bang Kruai district on the outskirts of Bangkok.

A 14-year-old 9th-grade student studying at the school used a 9 mm caliber pistol belonging to his grandfather, a former teacher, to intentionally open fire across classrooms. Witnesses noted that the teenager moved around in a purple school uniform with a black bag on his shoulder.

"We were in our classroom. After our teacher standing by the door was shot, we somehow managed to escape," said a 7th-grade student who witnessed the event.

Condition of victims and casualties

According to information published by sources, the breakdown of victims is as follows:

  • The teenager who carried out the attack (committed suicide at the scene);

  • The teenager's grandparents;

  • The school's teachers and students.

When emergency and rescue services arrived, students and staff were immediately evacuated. At least two nearby schools and kindergartens suspended their activities temporarily.

Reaction of the government and officials

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul spoke before journalists and expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims:

"This is truly horrific, this should not have happened. How could this happen in our country?" — said the Prime Minister, emphasizing that control over gun ownership will be further tightened.

As a reminder, Thepsirin School is a historic and prestigious educational institution operating since the late 19th century, where many of the country's prime ministers and diplomats studied.

ThailandSchool ShootingCrimeBangkokWorld News
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