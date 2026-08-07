Uzbekistan rises 25 places in AI ranking: 5 million people to be trained

·56·Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan rises 25 places in AI ranking: 5 million people to be trained

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev reviewed a presentation on the results achieved and the strategic tasks ahead in developing the artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem in the country.

Thanks to reforms implemented in the sector in recent years, Uzbekistan has risen by 25 places in the international AI readiness ranking, taking 62nd place.

Goal by 2030: Top 50 and $1.5 billion in products

As outlined in the presentation, the goal is to include Uzbekistan among the top 50 countries in this global ranking by 2030.

The following major strategic targets were also set:

  • $1.5 billion: The plan is to bring the volume of software products and services created using artificial intelligence to this level;

  • More than 200: The number of new major projects to be implemented;

  • 300 IT Park residents: To increase the number of residents operating in the AI sector this year, bringing the volume of services to 2 trillion soums and exports to $160 million.

NVIDIA supercomputer and a new $70 million investment

As part of infrastructure development, a supercomputer based on US-based NVIDIA technologies was launched last month at the "Digital Government" data center. It ranked 321st in the global ranking by computing power. The cluster reaching 90 percent utilization within one month indicates exceptionally high demand for computing capacity.

  • Modern computing infrastructure worth $24 million has been launched to date.

  • A further $70 million is expected to be allocated to expand the existing cluster.

  • New data centers are being built in Karakalpakstan in cooperation with foreign investors.

100 new projects and "Five Million Artificial Intelligence Leaders"

More than 100 projects based on AI will be implemented this year alone in such areas as healthcare, energy, transport, customs, legal services and environmental protection.

Significant progress has also been made in personnel training:

  • More than 1.5 million users have received special certificates in AI;

  • 900 managers and more than 3,000 civil servants have been trained.

Over the next two years, the task has been set to fully implement the «Five Million Artificial Intelligence Leaders» project nationwide.

222 AI advisers to governors and WAICO membership

To introduce modern technologies into local governance, 222 advisers to governors were selected from among 500 candidates. A special digital platform will be launched to monitor their activities.

At the same time, Uzbekistan recently joined WAICO — the World AI Cooperation Organization — as one of its founding member states. This will accelerate the introduction of large language models (LLMs) and digital transformation solutions in the country.

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UzbekistanShavkat MirziyoyevNVIDIAIT ParkKarakalpakstan
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