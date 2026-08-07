Federico Gatti injured: defender could miss clash with Inter

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Federico Gatti injured: defender could miss clash with Inter

Juventus centre-back Federico Gatti did not take part in group training due to physical problems. According to GOAL.com and Tuttosport, the player is suffering from minor muscle pain in his right thigh ahead of tomorrow’s friendly against Inter, as GOAL.com reports.

The participation of the defender, born in 1998, in tomorrow’s match is currently in doubt. The coaching staff are expected to assess his condition after the final training session before making a decision. The situation could be significant during pre-season preparations and may force changes to the team’s plans.

Transfer rumours and pre-season matches

According to Turin-based reports, numerous transfer rumours surrounding the player have emerged recently. Napoli’s interest in him, under Giovanni Manna and Massimiliano Allegri, is reportedly being discussed seriously. Nevertheless, Gatti started all of Juventus’s summer pre-season matches and impressed against Basel, Standard Liège, Nice and Chelsea.

Head coach Luciano Spalletti commented on the player’s condition during a press conference. He said that three or four players did not take part in today’s training because of the workload and accumulated fatigue.

As Spalletti explained, organising such events is not easy and causes additional fatigue. The coach added that the situation would be discussed in the coming hours and that more details would emerge about how the players had recovered.

The medical staff’s assessment and the results of the final training session will now determine whether Federico Gatti takes part in the match against Inter.

JuventusFederico GattiInterSerie ATransfer
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