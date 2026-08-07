Thailand’s Bloody Tragedy: Student Killed Grandparents Before Shooting

New details of the bloody incident in Thailand have further shocked the public. According to investigators, the teenager who carried out the school shooting shot and killed his grandparents at home before heading to the school.

Foreign media reported that on August 7, in Nakhon Pathom province, an attack at Debsirin Nonthaburi school left seven people dead. Five of the victims died on the school grounds, while the other two were identified as the attacker’s grandparents. The teenager also took his own life at the end of the attack.

Thai police are describing the incident as one of the country’s most serious mass killings since 2022.

According to preliminary information, the attacker used a legally registered firearm belonging to his grandfather. Investigators found that he fired at least 26 shotson the school grounds and that the weapon still contained 34 rounds .

As a result of the tragedy, 23 people suffered injuries of varying severity. Thailand’s Education Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong confirmed that students were among the victims. The motive that drove the teenager to commit such a horrific crime has not yet been officially disclosed.

The school where the tragedy occurred, Debsirin Nonthaburi is considered one of the country’s prestigious educational institutions. It was founded in 1885 at the initiative of Thailand’s King Chulalongkorn and has produced many diplomats, statesmen, athletes and prime ministers. During the 2025 academic year, the school had approximately 3,100 students and 147 teachers .