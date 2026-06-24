Shop brawl in Spain: dispute over flag (video)

A sharp conflict broke out over a Palestinian flag in one of the shops located in Spain. According to reports, a group of Israelis saw the flag hanging in the shop and entered into an argument with the sellers.

Witnesses say that these individuals were intoxicated during the conflict. The dispute quickly turned into a brawl, with both sides expressing sharp hostility.

The shop owners did not remain passive, throwing various objects at them during the fight. The incident attracted the attention of bystanders, further escalating the situation.

No official information has been provided yet regarding the exact details of the incident and the consequences of the brawl.