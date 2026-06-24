Conflict Between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona: Julian Alvarez Transfer Sparks Controversy

·139·Sport
Conflict Between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona: Julian Alvarez Transfer Sparks Controversy

Another major conflict is escalating in Spanish football. Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin has sharply criticized FC Barcelona, accusing the Catalans of lying and disrespect. The dispute was triggered by transfer rumors surrounding the team's Argentine forward Julian Alvarez and the player's own unexpected statements. According to Goal.com, reports state.

It appears that the Atletico Madrid management is preparing to file an official complaint against FC Barcelona with FIFA. According to Gil Marin, the Catalan club conducted illegal negotiations with a player under an existing contract. As reported by Goal.com, the Madrid side has firmly decided to use legal measures to protect its interests.

FIFA complaint and illegal negotiations

Gil Marin clarified the situation in an interview with the EFE news agency. "Our duty is to protect the interests of Atletico Madrid. Therefore, we will file a complaint with FIFA against FC Barcelona for negotiating with a player under a valid contract during a protected period," the club executive said. In his view, the rival club is spreading false information regarding the transfer despite lacking sufficient financial means.

As a reminder, Julian Alvarez moved from Manchester City to Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2024 for approximately £81.8 million. His contract with the club runs until 2030. Nevertheless, the player himself recently hinted in an interview at a desire to leave the team.

Julian Alvarez's unexpected statement

While with the Argentina national team, Julian Alvarez told ESPN: "It may not be the right time to speak, but I don't want to hide either. I try to be an honest person. I have spoken with the officials at Atletico Madrid. I believe the best way for everyone is a transfer. I want to realize my dreams."

These words sparked fury within the Atletico Madrid management. Gil Marin expressed deep regret over the player's statement. He emphasized that such comments were inappropriate to make on a day when Lionel Messi and the Argentina national team were celebrating victory. The club head reaffirmed that Julian Alvarez is a key part of the team and there is no intention to sell him.

According to Gil Marin, FC Barcelona is lying not only to Atletico Madrid but also to its own fans. He accused the Catalans of distracting the public by talking about transfers they cannot execute. With Alvarez becoming a leader for the team and scoring 20 goals in the 2025-26 season, his departure would clearly be a huge loss for the Madrid side, which is why the club does not intend to let him go easily.

Atletico MadridFC BarcelonaJulian AlvarezTransferFIFA
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