Bayern Munich prepares new contract for Michael Olise: Rejection to Real Madrid

German club Bayern Munich is preparing to offer their star forward Michael Olise an unprecedented new contract to put an end to transfer rumors surrounding the player. The Munich side plans to significantly increase his salary to dampen Real Madrid's interest in the French winger. This is reported by Goal.com .

Olise attracted the attention of European giants after his outstanding performance in the Bundesliga last season and being named Germany's Footballer of the Year. In particular, it is speculated that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez's hints about a €150 million transfer refer specifically to Olise. According to Goal.com, the Bayern board has decided to keep their star at any cost.

New contract and salary doubling

Renowned journalist Christian Falk reports that Bayern aims to extend the current agreement with Olise until 2031. Currently, the player is among the mid-range earners at the club, with an annual income of approximately €15 million. Under the new plan, his salary could be nearly doubled to reach €25 million.

This change would place Michael Olise alongside the club's highest-paid stars, Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala. According to Bild, the Munich club wants to show the player how much he is valued by the team. This is because he became the main engine of the team's attack last season, providing 26 assists across all competitions.

Success on the international stage

Olise's transfer value is rising sharply not only due to his club performances but also his actions with the France national team. He proved his top form once again by providing assists in World Cup matches against Iraq and Senegal. The player, who was transferred from Crystal Palace for €50 million, has managed to increase his value several times over in a short period.

Despite interest from clubs like Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern's sporting director and management have placed Olise on the list of non-transferable players. The Munich side intends to close all doors regarding a transfer by adding additional years to the maximum five-year contract permitted under German law.

This strategy indicates Bayern's intention to restore its hegemony not only in the Bundesliga but also in the Champions League in the coming seasons. Keeping a creative player like Michael Olise in the squad will serve to maintain the team's attacking potential.