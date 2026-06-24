Life Changes for Woman Who Ate Only Potatoes for 40 Years

Rachel Hall, a 42-year-old from Great Britain, lived for 40 years eating almost exclusively potatoes. She says that as soon as she brought fruits or vegetables near her mouth, she felt the urge to vomit, and swallowing new foods was nearly impossible.

The woman's daily diet consisted mainly of french fries, baked potatoes, mashed potatoes, and occasionally chicken. Even on birthdays and Christmas, mashed potatoes were always on her table.

Rachel says this condition started in her childhood. According to her, as soon as she transitioned to solid foods, she was unable to accept many products. She loved looking at cakes, but the mere thought of eating one caused nausea.

A few months ago, after doctors discovered she had high cholesterol, the woman decided to solve the problem. She consulted a specialist and was diagnosed with ARFID — Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder.

Subsequently, she underwent eight sessions of hypnotherapy. After the treatment, Rachel began to freely consume fruits, vegetables, and a variety of dishes for the first time.

"Now I love bananas and strawberries. Recently, I tried an egg sandwich for the first time in my life, and it was delicious. I feel much better now, I'm eating healthily, and my energy has increased," she said.

The woman noted that for years she had limited herself to products she considered "safe." Now, she enjoys trying dishes rich in different colors and new flavors.