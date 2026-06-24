Did Zelensky's Ultimatum Work? Retransmitters in Belarus Shut Down

·10·World
Did Zelensky's Ultimatum Work? Retransmitters in Belarus Shut Down

On June 22, special retransmitters (signal boosters) located in Belarus, bordering Ukraine, which were used to guide Russian drones toward targets in Ukraine, suddenly ceased operation. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting with journalists.

A few days ago, a very serious warning had been issued by Kyiv. How did events unfold? Let's look at the chronology below:

Strict Ultimatum

June 19, 2026

Volodymyr Zelensky issued a formal ultimatum to Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. In it, he demanded the complete removal of Russian military retransmitters located in two Belarusian regions bordering Ukraine within one week of time. If the demand was not met, Ukraine warned it would take retaliatory measures.

Shutting Down of Stations

June 22, 2026

Well before the deadline expired, the signals of all retransmitters at the border unexpectedly disappeared and they stopped working.

Dismantled or Simply Switched Off?

It is currently unknown whether these devices have been completely demolished or simply disconnected from the network. According to Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian intelligence is monitoring the situation very closely and receiving daily reports.

«I don't know yet whether they have been dismantled or not. But we are working on this, and I am monitoring the situation very closely. The fact is that the retransmitters are not working today», said the Ukrainian leader.

«Do not help Moscow adapt to the pressure!»

Zelensky emphasized that this is not just about stations guiding drones. There are still several large enterprises on Belarusian territory that closely assist Russian military aggression and its industry.

According to the Ukrainian side, such hidden chains and enterprises allow Moscow to adapt to international sanctions and political pressure. This further delays the long-awaited peace in the region.

Regardless, the shutting down of dangerous devices near the Ukrainian border is one of the first significant results of Kyiv's firm position. We will continue to observe how the situation develops.

Volodymyr ZelenskyyUkraineBelarusRussiaAlexander Lukashenko
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