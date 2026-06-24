Xiaomi introduces the compact Mijia Portable Coffee Machine for coffee on the go

·28·Technology
Xiaomi introduces the compact Mijia Portable Coffee Machine for coffee on the go

Xiaomi has unveiled a surprise for coffee enthusiasts: the Mijia Portable Coffee Machine. This device allows you to enjoy your favorite drink not only at home but also in the car, in nature, or during long trips. The combination of a compact design and high-tech capabilities makes it stand out in the modern gadget market. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the new coffee machine is 24.5 cm tall and weighs only 1.05 kg. Such dimensions make it very convenient to carry in a regular backpack or bag. The main technical advantage of the device is its powerful pump capable of delivering 20 bar of pressure, which guarantees quality on par with professional coffee machines.

A blend of quality and speed

The Mijia Portable Coffee Machine is versatile, working with both ground coffee and special coffee capsules. It takes only 45 seconds to prepare a single serving of coffee, which is perfect for users who value their time. Additionally, the device can prepare both hot and cold drinks.

When preparing cold coffee, there is no need to preheat the water, which further reduces preparation time. The internal water reservoir has a capacity of 140 ml, which is enough for one full cup of coffee. The construction is easily detachable, making the cleaning process significantly easier.

Autonomy and charging

The device's autonomous operation is powered by three battery cells, each with a capacity of 2500 mAh. It supports charging up to 45 W via a modern USB-C port. It is reported that it takes about 30 minutes to charge the coffee machine from 20% to 80%, while a full charge takes 80 minutes.

Considering travel conditions, Xiaomi engineers have enabled the device to be charged using a Power Bank. The coffee machine is also protected against water and dust according to the IP55 standard, allowing for safe use outdoors or in high-humidity conditions.

The new product is expected to go on sale in the Chinese market starting June 25. With initial discounts, the price will be around $85 (594 yuan). Deliveries to the first buyers are scheduled to begin on July 2. It is highly likely that this gadget will soon reach the Uzbek market through unofficial suppliers and online stores.

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