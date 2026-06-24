Russia's New Tu-214 Passenger Aircraft to be Delivered from 2027

·7·Technology
Russia's New Tu-214 Passenger Aircraft to be Delivered from 2027

Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has announced the delivery timeline for Tu-214 passenger aircraft equipped with fully import-substituted components to commercial airlines. According to a statement by CEO Vadim Badexa, these aircraft will join civil aviation fleets starting in 2027. This is a strategic step for the Russian aviation industry, aimed at supplying the domestic market with local equipment under external sanctions. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

Currently, the Tu-214 models being produced are primarily aimed at the needs of special customers. However, the assembly of the first aircraft intended for commercial carriers is expected to begin next year. According to the TASS news agency, the first operator of the new generation aircraft will be Red Wings airline. As part of the comprehensive program for the development of civil aviation, this carrier will initially receive 11 Tu-214 aircraft.

Production Volume and New Customers

According to plans in the aircraft industry, a total of four Tu-214 aircraft are scheduled for production in 2026. After that, the delivery process will move to a large-scale stage starting in 2027. Not only large federal companies but also regional governments are showing interest in the project. For example, the government of Yakutia plans to purchase three such liners between 2027 and 2028.

Negotiations are also underway with S7 Airlines, one of Russia's largest private air carriers. Previously, S7 management announced an intention to purchase nearly 100 Tu-214 aircraft to modernize its fleet. Such large orders play an important role in ensuring the future stability of the Russian aviation industry.

Technical Capabilities and Regional Significance

The Tu-214 is a medium-haul, twin-engine passenger aircraft designed to cover distances up to 4500 kilometers. In terms of technical characteristics, it can compete with many analogs on the international market. Such changes in the Russian aviation industry could also be of interest to the aviation market of Central Asia, particularly Uzbekistan, as demand for medium-haul aircraft for regional flights remains consistently high.

The main task within the project is to completely replace foreign components in the aircraft with local parts. The completion of this process will allow Russia to independently service and update its aviation equipment without depending on external suppliers. 2027 is expected to be the decisive milestone toward this goal.

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