Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant

On August 12 of this year, a rare astronomical event—a total solar eclipse—will be observed. During this process, the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, blocking its rays and turning day into darkness for a short period in certain areas.

According to experts, the total eclipse will be visible in Greenland, Iceland, and parts of Spain and Portugal. The event will be partially visible across much of Europe, Africa, and North America.

The eclipse path covers an area of more than 8,000 kilometers. In some places, this process lasts for several minutes, while in others it ends within just seconds.

Scientists emphasize that this event is also scientifically significant, noting the opportunity to study the Sun's outer layer and atmospheric changes.

At the same time, experts warn that looking directly at the Sun is dangerous and recommend observing it only through special protective equipment.