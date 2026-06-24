England and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane unexpectedly failed to show his best form in the World Cup match against Ghana. The failure in this match, which ended in a draw, is causing a stir in the football world, with claims that it was not just sporting factors, but supernatural forces at play. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

Renowned Ghanaian spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam spoke out after the match, claiming he was the main reason for Harry Kane's mistakes and his inability to score. The man, who calls himself the 'Wednesday Demon', claims he used a special spell against the England captain to protect his homeland. According to Goal.com, Bonsam has stated that he will now 'leave the striker alone' following the result.

'I am the most powerful spiritualist in the world'

After the game, Bonsam performed a ritual and announced that he had lifted the 'ban' on Harry Kane. 'I am the most powerful spiritualist in the world. Now I release Harry Kane, he can score goals freely in the next match. Harry, don't be angry with me, we are friends,' the Ghanaian witch doctor stated.

Interestingly, Nana Kwaku Bonsam did not just say this to brag after the match. He had warned the media long before the game started that he was working on 'neutralizing' Kane. According to him, he did not want to injure the player, but simply aimed to prevent him from finding the back of the net against Ghana.

Famous illusionist Uri Geller also tried to intervene in this strange situation. Geller is known for claiming he caused Gary McAllister to miss a penalty at Euro 96. This time, he promised to use his 'spiritual shield' to protect Harry Kane from the Ghanaian witch doctor's 'negative vibrations'. However, the events of the match showed that Bonsam's 'influence' seemed stronger.

Statistics and an unexpected decline

Harry Kane had started this World Cup in high spirits. In the opening match against Croatia, which ended 4-2, he scored a brace and equaled Gary Lineker on the list of England's all-time top scorers. But the sluggishness and failure to convert goal-scoring chances against Ghana surprised many experts.

Mystical events like this have always sparked interest among football fans in Uzbekistan. Although modern football is all about physical preparation and tactics, reports about such 'shamans' and 'witch doctors' often circulate during tournaments involving African national teams. Now, all fans are watching to see if Harry Kane can regain his usual productivity in the upcoming matches.