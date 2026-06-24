Cat Thought to Be Male Gives Birth

·53·World
Cat Thought to Be Male Gives Birth

A woman named Aylin living in Izmir encountered an unexpected situation with her cat named Jengo. For a year, she believed her cat was male, but it suddenly gave birth to kittens.

The astonished woman immediately contacted a veterinarian. Examinations revealed that Jengo was born with a very rare congenital condition — hermaphroditism.

Experts state that such a condition is extremely rare, occurring in approximately one out of every 6 million cases.

Interestingly, the same condition was observed in one of Jengo's kittens. That kitten was also born hermaphrodite.

This incident sparked wide discussion on social networks, leaving many people amazed.

AylinIzmirJengo
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