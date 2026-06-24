OpenAI Unveils Its First Jalapeno Processor: A Serious Competitor for NVIDIA

·1·Technology
OpenAI Unveils Its First Jalapeno Processor: A Serious Competitor for NVIDIA

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT that revolutionized the world of artificial intelligence, has unveiled its first proprietary processor in partnership with Broadcom. Named Jalapeno, this intelligent chip is specifically designed for data processing and the efficient operation of Large Language Models (LLM), and is expected to be a serious alternative to leading NVIDIA products. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports says.

The Jalapeno project was officially introduced with the participation of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, President Greg Brockman, and Broadcom leadership. This chip is not just another accelerator, but the first stage of a multi-generational computing platform. Designed from scratch in collaboration with Broadcom and Celestica, this device was created based on a deep understanding of the internal mechanisms of AI models.

Technological Advantage and Efficiency

Currently, engineering samples of Jalapeno chips are being tested in laboratory conditions. According to initial results, the new processor successfully runs even complex models such as GPT-5.3-Codex-Spark, which have not yet been released to the public. Most importantly, it is said that the chip's energy efficiency (performance per watt) is significantly higher than current modern technologies.

According to Richard Honing, OpenAI's Head of Hardware Programs, the Jalapeno architecture is optimized to reduce data movement and balance computing, memory, and network resources. This allows the chip's actual performance to approach the highest theoretically possible level.

Future Plans and Production

Broadcom's Tomahawk series network chips and advanced technologies will help produce the Jalapeno platform on a large scale. This partnership is a strategic step for OpenAI to reduce dependence on external suppliers like NVIDIA and increase the operating speed of its own models.

The new chip is designed to be flexible enough to work with all types of Large Language Models. OpenAI promises to present a detailed technical report on the processor's performance in the coming months. If initial tests prove successful, Jalapeno could completely change the balance of power in the global AI infrastructure market.

For technology enthusiasts and developers in Uzbekistan, this news is significant as it may lead to ChatGPT services becoming faster and cheaper in the future. The development of proprietary chips intensifies competition in the AI field, opening new doors of opportunity for end users.

OpenAIJalapenoChatGPTBroadcomArtificial Intelligence
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