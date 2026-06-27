Surprising Discovery on Mars: First Complex Organic Traces Detected

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Surprising Discovery on Mars: First Complex Organic Traces Detected

NASA's Perseverance rover has made another discovery on Mars that is crucial for science. Scientists have detected 3.7 billion years ago in the rocks of an ancient lake region that existed — Jezero Cratermacromolecular carbon. This is one of the most significant organic matter findings recorded in the layer closest to the Martian surface. The study results were published in the scientific journal Science Advances (SA) .

It is reported that researchers used the “Bright Angel” scientific instrument on the rover to study the light-colored rocks located in the Neretva Vallis river channel area, specifically the SHERLOC instrument. Among the examined rocks is the “Cheyava Falls” marl stone, famous for its leopard-skin-like spotted patterns. Previously, these very spots sparked intense debate regarding their potential biological origin.

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory astrobiologist Kyle Uckertnotes that the detection of macromolecular carbon on the surface of an unprocessed rock is one of the most significant organic finds on the Martian surface. This could mean that the organic compounds were exposed relatively recently or were well-preserved by minerals with photoprotective properties.

Experts note that the spectral characteristics of the carbon match both abiotic sources — such as meteorites or hydrothermal rocks — and biotic sources — such as microbial mats and coal-like organic derivatives. Therefore, it is not yet possible to draw a definitive conclusion about the exact origin of these substances.

Planetary Science Institute geologist Ashley Murphystates that the available data is insufficient to pinpoint the source of the carbon. For this reason, the possibility of it being formed biologically cannot be ruled out yet.

Scientists believe that to fully clarify this mystery, bringing samples from Mars to Earth and conducting in-depth analysis in modern laboratories is required. If the biological origin of these organic compounds is confirmed in the future, it could fundamentally change humanity's understanding of whether life ever existed on Mars.

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