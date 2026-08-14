Samsung Galaxy S25+ Caught Fire While Charging

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ flagship smartphone catching fire while charging overnight in China has drawn public attention and once again put user safety on the agenda. The serious incident sparked widespread discussion in the technology world, as similar cases involving the South Korean manufacturer’s latest-generation devices have been reported several times recently. According to Ixbt.com .

According to ixbt.com, the incident occurred on July 31. During the night, while the smartphone was connected to the power grid, a loud explosion was heard and the room filled with the smell of smoke. Thanks to the family’s alertness and quick response, they managed to extinguish the fire themselves. Fortunately, no one was injured. However, the gadget was completely rendered unusable.

Investigation Results and the Company’s Position

The damaged device was sent to a Samsung service center in South Korea for examination on August 5. A week later, on August 12, the company’s specialists presented their conclusions. In an official statement, Samsung claimed that the smartphone had previously been dropped, resulting in hidden damage to the battery.

According to the company’s version, this mechanical damage caused the fire when the device was connected to the power grid. The incident was therefore classified as the result of negligence, and the manufacturer categorically refused to pay the victim any compensation.

Dispute Between the Parties and Previous Problems

However, the device owner strongly disagreed with the company’s conclusions. In their view, the damage to the back panel and body occurred during the battery explosion and fire, rather than as a result of a drop. The consumer also asked Samsung representatives for a detailed expert report and documents substantiating the reasons for refusing compensation, but the company was unwilling to provide this information.

Experts note with concern that this is not the first incident of this type. According to information from open sources, similar dangerous cases involving Galaxy S25 series smartphones had previously been reported:

In October 2025, a Galaxy S25+ was reported to have caught fire;

In January 2026, another Galaxy S25+ model experienced a similar problem;

In May 2026, a similar fire was also reported involving the Galaxy S25 FE smartphone.

This incident has once again brought the safety standards governing the use of expensive technology and the manufacturer’s responsibility into focus. The victim is expected to continue defending their rights.