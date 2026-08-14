Fans Barely Recognized Him: Ronaldo Revamps His Look Ahead of First Match (Photo)

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Fans Barely Recognized Him: Ronaldo Revamps His Look Ahead of First Match (Photo)

Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr forward and Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo amazed his fans ahead of the start of the new football season.

The 41-year-old legendary star shared a photo of his updated look on his official social media page — the footballer dyed his hair a bright orange (fox-like) color and appeared with a new image.

Al Nassr Begin Their Title Defense

The visual makeover was not accidental: on August 15, Al Nassr will play their first official match of the new Saudi Pro League season against Al Fateh.

As a reminder, the Riyadh side won the national championship last season and claimed the main trophy. The club must now successfully defend its title.

Fans Barely Recognized Him: Ronaldo Revamps His Look Ahead of First Match (Photo)

Ageless Goalscoring: 36 Goals in 42 Matches!

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to produce fantastic numbers while maintaining top form. During the 2025/2026 season, the Portuguese striker recorded the following figures for Al Nassr and his national team:

  • All competitions: 42 appearances;

  • Goals: 36 goals.

Fans Barely Recognized Him: Ronaldo Revamps His Look Ahead of First Match (Photo)

The footballer's current contract with Al Nassr is signed until the summer of 2027. The renowned Transfermarkt portal currently values Ronaldo's market worth at €10 million .

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Cristiano RonaldoAl NassrSaudi ArabiaPortugalRiyadh
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