Oil Company Helicopter Crashes in Saudi Arabia: 14 Dead

·66·World
Oil Company Helicopter Crashes in Saudi Arabia: 14 Dead

In the city of Ras Tanura, located in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia, a helicopter belonging to the country's state oil company Saudi Aramcocrashed. As a result of the tragic incident, all 14 people on board the aircraft perished. This was reported by the TASS agency, citing data from the country's Ministry of Energy.

According to the official information released by the Ministry, the aviation accident occurred on Sunday, June 28, in the Ras Tanura area. Preliminary reports indicate that all the deceased were citizens of Saudi Arabia.

The official statement emphasized that Saudi Aramco helicopter crashed for unknown reasons, and as a result of the incident, all 14 people on board passed away.

Currently, competent state authorities have launched a large-scale investigation to determine the causes of the crash. Specialists are examining technical failure, human error, or other potential causes. No official conclusion on the exact cause of the crash has been announced yet.

Ras Tanura is considered one of Saudi Arabia's strategically important industrial cities. In this area located on the coast of the Persian Gulf, Saudi Aramco operates a large oil refining complex and one of the world's largest marine oil loading terminals. Therefore, it is recognized as one of the important centers of the country's energy sector.

At the same time, officials stated that all circumstances regarding the crash are being thoroughly studied. It is expected that the exact causes of the aviation accident will become known once the investigation results are announced.

Saudi ArabiaSaudi AramcoTASSRas Tanura
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