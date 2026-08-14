Eva Carneiro criticizes John Terry and José Mourinho

·38·Sport
Eva Carneiro criticizes John Terry and José Mourinho

Former Chelsea team doctor Eva Carneiro has strongly criticized José Mourinho and John Terry for reigniting the infamous 2015 controversy. After the disputed events were discussed once again in a new documentary shown on Netflix, Carneiro expressed her anger on social media. The incident has revived debates about medical ethics in football and coaches’ conduct. Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the controversy began in August 2015 during Chelsea’s opening Premier League match against Swansea City. In stoppage time, when Eden Hazard was lying injured, Eva Carneiro and head physiotherapist Jon Fearn came onto the pitch to help him. At the time, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had been sent off, and Chelsea were temporarily reduced to nine players because of the doctors’ intervention.

The incident angered then-manager José Mourinho and led him to criticize the doctors publicly. As a result, Eva Carneiro was forced to leave Stamford Bridge and later won compensation in court after claiming she had been unfairly dismissed. The former doctor was unhappy that the new documentary presented the events from a different perspective.

New debate following the documentary

After the documentary was released, Eva Carneiro posted a bitter reaction on X. She said she was disappointed that, 11 years later, the most difficult moments were being brought up again. "Eleven years later, and here we are starting the worst moments all over again. I hope they made some money", she wrote on her account.

She also addressed John Terry’s claims that there was a kind of "verbal agreement" regarding the provision of medical assistance in the dressing room. Carneiro pointed out that medical staff were bound by rules. Addressing John Terry, she said it was time to learn the laws of the game.

In the documentary, José Mourinho maintained his position and claimed that the medical staff had made a mistake by entering the pitch at the most intense point of the match. He described the doctors’ actions as "impulsive and naive." The Portuguese coach insisted that he could see for himself whether the player was injured and that, in that situation, the team was down to just nine players.

Former Chelsea captain John Terry, meanwhile, supported the view from the players’ perspective that the doctors should have stayed on the bench. According to Terry, the team had an understanding about when and how medical assistance should be provided, but the events caused a major controversy at the time.

Eva CarneiroJosé MourinhoJohn TerryChelseaPremier League
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