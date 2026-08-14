Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah are on the verge of completing another major transfer. The Saudi club have reached an agreement to sign the Netherlands international midfielder from Manchester Cityand Netherlands national team midfielder Tijjani Reijnders who will join their squad.

According to the influential Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf the Saudi club have offered the 28-year-old midfielder a fantastic five-year contract worth €20 million per year in salary.

Medical and €60 million transfer fee

According to the source, Tijjani Reijnders is scheduled to undergo his official medical for his new club within the next few hours.

International media previously reported that Al-Qadsiah had fully agreed to pay approximately Manchester Cityaround €60 million for the transfer.

Reijnders’ career and value in Manchester

Although the Dutch midfielder’s current contract with the Citizens runs until the summer of 2030, the unprecedented financial offer and the new project are driving the transfer forward.

Reijnders was an important player for Pep Guardiola’s team last season:

Appearances: 47 matches in all competitions;

Goals: 7;

Assists: 8 assists.

For reference, the renowned Transfermarkt website values the player’s current market value at €50 million .

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