The dollar exchange rate effective on August 17 is expected to decline by around 40–41 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.

The best rates for selling dollars to banks:

• Anorbank — 11 935 soums.

• Poytaxtbank — 11 935 soums.

• Universalbank — 11 935 soums.

• Invest Finance Bank — 11 930 soums.

The best rates for buying dollars from banks:

• Asia Alliance Bank — 11 980 soums.

• APEX BANK — 11 980 soums.

• Agrobank — 11 990 soums.

• Asakabank — 11 990 soums.

The exchange rate may change במהלך the day. For the exact rate, visit the banks’ official websites.