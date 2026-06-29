Saudi Aramco Helicopter Suffers Terrible Crash

·5·World
Saudi Aramco Helicopter Suffers Terrible Crash

14 people died as a result of the crash of a helicopter belonging to the Saudi Aramco company in the city of Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia. TASS reported this based on a statement from the country's Ministry of Energy.

It was reported that the incident occurred on June 28. None of those on board the helicopter survived. All the victims are said to be citizens of Saudi Arabia.

The relevant authorities of the country have begun to determine the cause of the crash. It is expected that the technical condition of the aircraft and the flight process will be studied as part of the investigation.

Ras Tanura is one of the main oil industry areas of Saudi Arabia. The city houses a large Saudi Aramco refinery and a major terminal for shipping oil by sea.

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