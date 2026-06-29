Helicopter crashes in Saudi Arabia: 14 dead

·97·World
Helicopter crashes in Saudi Arabia: 14 dead

Photo: x.com/steve_hanke

A helicopter belonging to the Saudi oil giant Aramco crashed in the city of Ras Tanura. All 14 people on board the aircraft perished in the tragedy.

The incident occurred on the morning of June 28 on the coast of the Persian Gulf, west of the Strait of Hormuz. The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

All passengers on the helicopter were killed

According to the Saudi Press Agency, there were 14 citizens of the kingdom on board the helicopter.

The incident occurred around 06:00 local time. No one on board survived the helicopter crash.

The state news agency has not yet disclosed further details of the crash.

Causes of the crash are being investigated

Responsible authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation to determine the causes of the incident.

“The relevant authorities have launched a full investigation to determine the causes of the crash,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Aramco has not yet responded to inquiries from international media regarding the incident.

Ministry of Energy expresses condolences

The Ministry of Energy of Saudi Arabia expressed deep condolences to the family members and relatives of those killed in the tragedy.

No official information has been provided yet regarding the identities of the victims, the helicopter's route, or the purpose of the flight.

Ras Tanura is a critical area for the oil industry

The city of Ras Tanura, where the crash occurred, is one of the main centers of the Saudi Arabian oil industry.

It houses one of Aramco's largest oil refineries in the Middle East and an important export terminal.

According to Reuters, the company had resumed crude oil loading operations at the Ras Tanura terminal on June 26 after a nearly four-month hiatus.

The incident occurred during a period of increased activity

Saudi Arabia, one of the world's largest oil exporters, had increased its oil and gas extraction and export volumes after hopes for a regional agreement grew.

Efforts to deliver energy shipments more quickly were also accelerated.

However, official agencies have not indicated any link between the helicopter crash and the operational processes at the oil terminal.

The causes of the tragedy and other details are expected to become clear once the investigation results are announced.

Saudi ArabiaAramcoRas TanuraReuters
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

World Cup Magic: African Sorcerer Allegedly Casts Spell on Harry KaneWorld Cup Magic: African Sorcerer Allegedly Casts Spell on Harry KaneToday, 14:36Pakistan Launches Airstrikes on Afghanistan: Situation EscalatesPakistan Launches Airstrikes on Afghanistan: Situation EscalatesToday, 14:29New Border Attack: Pakistan and Taliban Trade AccusationsNew Border Attack: Pakistan and Taliban Trade AccusationsToday, 14:11Why does the famous village not allow tourists every SundayWhy does the famous village not allow tourists every SundayToday, 14:02Goldfish That Lived Two Weeks Without a Head Amazes ScientistsGoldfish That Lived Two Weeks Without a Head Amazes ScientistsToday, 13:59Powerful Gas Explosion During Rescue Operation in Venezuela's CapitalPowerful Gas Explosion During Rescue Operation in Venezuela's CapitalToday, 13:57
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched