Spotify launches special AI running mode in its app

·56·Technology
Spotify launches special AI running mode in its app

The popular streaming platform Spotify has introduced a new running mode designed to make workouts more convenient and enjoyable for users. According to ixbt.com, this feature automatically selects suitable music for different stages of a workout based on the user's personal preferences and running pace, making it an important update for running enthusiasts. Techcrunch.com reports this.

Currently, the new mode is exclusively available for Premium subscribers and can be found in the Fitness Hub section of the app. Users can choose from 25 ready-made preset options based on their needs. Additionally, the system allows users to select workout types such as interval running, steady-state running, or pyramid training.

Full customization of the running experience

The newly introduced feature goes beyond simply playing music. Users can fully customize the workout duration, beats per minute (BPM), and preferred music genres to suit their needs. At the same time, the running mode is capable of generating special voice reminders and cues for various stages of the workout.

It is reported that this feature relies on AI capabilities that Spotify has been testing over the past year. Company representatives noted that they frequently observed users creating AI-assisted playlists for workouts, and these exact observations inspired the creation of the new running mode.

Context and terms of use

Earlier this year, Spotify partnered with fitness equipment manufacturer Peloton to offer specialized fitness content. However, the announcement of this new mode comes just months after fitness app Strava discontinued Spotify integration in its Record feature.

Currently, the new feature only supports English and became available starting Wednesday for iOS users in the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Sweden. The rollout is expected to expand further in the future.

SpotifyTechnologyMusicSportsArtificial Intelligence
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