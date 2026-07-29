How many migrants were deported from Russia in 6 months?

·83·World
How many migrants were deported from Russia in 6 months?

In the first six months of 2026, 43,700 foreigners who violated migration laws were deported from Russia. This figure increased by 65.5% compared to the same period last year.

This was announced on July 29 by Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the Russian State Duma, on his page in the Max social network.

Volodin noted that until 2025, migrant deportations were carried out exclusively by court order. However, in accordance with the federal law that entered into force in February 2025, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs was granted the authority to issue deportation decisions in certain cases without a court order.

He also noted that since 2024, the State Duma has adopted a total of 32 federal laws aimed at improving the migration system. It was emphasized that these changes are aimed at strengthening control over foreign citizens and reinforcing order in the migration sphere.

RussiaMigrantsDeportationMigration PolicyVyacheslav Volodin
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Walking 16 kilometers with a trekking pole impaled in his body, he saved his lifeWalking 16 kilometers with a trekking pole impaled in his body, he saved his lifeYesterday, 21:41Israel Continues Airstrikes on Mosques in GazaIsrael Continues Airstrikes on Mosques in GazaYesterday, 20:182-Year-Old Child Drowns in Swimming Pool in Bursa2-Year-Old Child Drowns in Swimming Pool in BursaYesterday, 20:13Heavy rains and flash floods in India bring a floating boa constrictor, terrifying residentsHeavy rains and flash floods in India bring a floating boa constrictor, terrifying residentsYesterday, 18:08Dubai Government Officially Approves "Generation Builder" Term for WomenDubai Government Officially Approves "Generation Builder" Term for WomenYesterday, 18:01Man in China Accepted to Dream University After 8-Year StruggleMan in China Accepted to Dream University After 8-Year StruggleYesterday, 16:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital