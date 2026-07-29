How many migrants were deported from Russia in 6 months?

In the first six months of 2026, 43,700 foreigners who violated migration laws were deported from Russia. This figure increased by 65.5% compared to the same period last year.

This was announced on July 29 by Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the Russian State Duma, on his page in the Max social network.

Volodin noted that until 2025, migrant deportations were carried out exclusively by court order. However, in accordance with the federal law that entered into force in February 2025, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs was granted the authority to issue deportation decisions in certain cases without a court order.

He also noted that since 2024, the State Duma has adopted a total of 32 federal laws aimed at improving the migration system. It was emphasized that these changes are aimed at strengthening control over foreign citizens and reinforcing order in the migration sphere.