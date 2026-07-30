Father chooses unusual method to discourage daughter from fast food

An unusual method used by a father to encourage his daughter to eat healthy has drawn the attention of many social media users. He showed her a computer animation resembling an ultrasound (ultrasound scan) depicting the "image" of the food she consumed inside her stomach.

However, the images shown in the video are not actual medical examination results. They consist of an animation created to explain the difference between healthy and harmful foods to the child in a simple and engaging way.

This video is being widely discussed on social media. Many users emphasize that such a creative approach can be one of the effective ways to form healthy eating habits in children. Some experts also note that in raising children, motivation through explanations and interesting methods, rather than just prohibitions, often yields better results.