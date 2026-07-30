Carlo Ancelotti Reacts to Neymar's Retirement from National Team

Brazil national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti has shared his thoughts on 34-year-old forward Neymar's retirement from international football, strongly defending his decision to include him in the 2026 World Cup squad. According to Goal.com, the legendary player, who has honorably represented the national team over the past 16 years, officially announced the end of his international career following a hard-fought Round of 16 defeat to Norway in North America. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

As known, ahead of the tournament, Neymar faced a series of difficulties due to his physical condition and muscular injuries. In particular, a Grade 2 calf injury forced him to miss the opening group stage matches against Morocco and Haiti. Despite this, the experienced coach emphasized the importance of the player's presence in the squad.

Physical Condition Criticisms and Positive Atmosphere

In an interview with ESPN, Carlo Ancelotti admitted that the forward could not fully deliver the expected technical output, but praised his positive attitude and leadership qualities within the team. The coach expressed gratitude to the player for his attitude and professional approach, reaffirming that his inclusion in the 26-man expanded squad was the right step.

At the same time, the Italian specialist did not hide his dissatisfaction with certain aspects of the star player's preparation process. In his opinion, if Neymar had worked harder on himself prior to the tournament and properly shaped his physical condition, he could have taken the pitch from the very first round. This situation remained the coach's only regret during the World Cup.

Toward the Future: The Era of a New Generation

Neymar's retirement from the national team is expected to mark a fundamental turning point in Brazilian football philosophy. Emphasizing that the era of relying on representatives of the 2010s generation is coming to an end, Carlo Ancelotti stated that the main focus will now shift toward the 2030 World Cup.

The former Real Madrid manager noted that it is a natural process for one era in history to end and be replaced always by a new and even stronger generation. The Brazil national team is now required to follow the path of discovering new talents and gradually renewing the team.