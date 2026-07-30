Mother Listens to Heartbeat of Her Deceased 9-Year-Old Son in a 3-Year-Old Child

A touching encounter in Brazil touched the hearts of many people. The parents of 9-year-old Jessy experienced a long-awaited moment, meeting 3-year-old Deyvi, who received their son's transplanted heart, for the very first time.

It is reported that Jessy passed away in February 2024 due to severe complications from appendicitis. After doctors declared him brain-dead, his parents decided to donate his organs despite their heavy grief.

Jessy's heart was transplanted into 3-year-old Deyvi, who had been struggling with a severe heart disease since birth and spent most of his life in the hospital. The successful transplantation gave the little boy a new life.

The most touching moments of the meeting occurred when Jessy's mother used a stethoscope to once again hear her son's heartbeat. Deeply moved, she could not hold back her tears, knowing that the heart that once beat in her own child's chest was now giving life to another boy.

Doctors note that organ donation creates a life-saving opportunity for thousands of patients. Jessy's family expressed gladness that the decision made after their most difficult loss brought joy and hope to another family.