US Launches Massive Airstrikes on Military Targets Inside Iran

The situation in the Middle East has escalated once again. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that on July 30, massive airstrikes were carried out against a series of military installations within Iranian territory. This attack was conducted in response to a rocket strike launched a day earlier against US military personnel stationed in the region.

Zamin.uz reports on the details of this security-threatening regional event, the targeted facilities, and previous clashes between the parties.

Destroyed Facilities and the Purpose of the Operation

CENTCOM stated that dozens of military facilities belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were targeted during the operation. These include:

Military command centers;

Facilities related to missile weaponry and unmanned aerial vehicles (drones);

Coast guard facilities.

The US military emphasized that the primary goal of the operation was to further reduce threats posed by Iran and its allies against US troops, commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf, and regional countries.

Ballistic Missile Attack and "Air Defense" Battle

It is noted that the current operation served as a response to several ballistic missiles launched from Iranian territory on July 28 against American military forces in the Middle East. The US side reported that all of these missiles were intercepted and destroyed in mid-air.

As a reminder, there are currently over 50,000 American military personnel serving in the Middle East, and such attacks directly threaten their lives.

History of Confrontation and The New York Times Report

Armed clashes between the US and Iran were also intense earlier this month, specifically between July 12 and 24. During this period, the US conducted nighttime strikes on facilities within Iran, explaining them as a measure to reduce threats to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, Iran announced that it had targeted US bases in neighboring countries.

After July 24, both sides temporarily halted mutual strikes for several days. According to The New York Times, the US President decided on July 24 to temporarily postpone new large-scale attacks. This was due to the following factors:

Depletion of missile reserves for air defense systems;

The threat of a potential global energy and economic crisis.

Saudi Arabia Cooperation and the Drone Threat

Notably, during the actions on July 28, the US operated in coordination with the armed forces of Saudi Arabia. CENTCOM stated that this operation was in response to over 30 drone attacks launched against US forces over the past 72 hours.

Key Facts on US-Iran Armed Confrontation

Aspect / Criterion Details Operation Date July 30 Target Region Iranian Territory Retaliatory Strike (Date) July 28 (Ballistic Missiles) Targeted Objects IRGC Command Centers, Missile/Drone Facilities, Coast Guard Number of US Troops in the Region 50,000+ Ally (July 28) Saudi Arabia

The situation in the Middle East remains extremely tense, and direct massive US strikes on Iranian territory could severely impact geopolitical stability.

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Do you think these massive US strikes will lead to a full-scale war with Iran? Or were they a necessary measure to reduce threats? Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments!